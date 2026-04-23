DMW says 3,500 Pinoy seafarers remain 'stranded' in Persian Gulf

AN ESTIMATED 3,500 Filipino seafarers continue to be stranded in the Persian Gulf and have yet to exit the crisis-torn region, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In an online media briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac disclosed that only 1,161 Filipino seafarers on board their respective ships have been able to exit the Strait of Hormuz, so far.

"We had 4,600 Filipino seafarers. However, that number has been reduced because of the 1,161, who were able to exit the Strait of Hormuz," said Cacdac.

Cacdac stressed that the estimated 3,500 Filipino seafarers are not idle or stranded in the area.

"They are not stranded in a manner of speaking because they continue to work on board. The ships continue to be operational even though they are in the Persian Gulf. Therefore, that accounts for their continued employment," said Cacdac.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Iran gave assurances that Philippine-flagged vessels, energy sources, and all ships carrying Filipino seafarers would be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

This followed the request of the National Government for a “non-hostile country” status from Iran amid the crisis in the Middle East.

6,700 OFWs back home

In a related development, the Department reported that over 6,700 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents have already been successfully repatriated.

Cacdac said the Philippine government has been able to bring home 6,785 individuals, including 5,409 OFWs and 1,376 dependents, as of April 23.

"We have been conducting repatriation amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with OFWs in high-risk areas, those with illnesses, and those with immediate humanitarian concerns being prioritized to ensure their safety and smooth return home," said Cacdac.

"We've been implementing the proper meeting, exit, and fly-out points involving our almost 7,000 OFW returnees, repatriates," he added.

Cacdac said they are prepared to repatriate more OFWs and their dependents as long as deemed necessary.

"We stand ready should the situation escalate. But, of course, we hope and pray it won't (escalate)," said Cacdac.

And aside from repatriation efforts, the official said they are also committed to continuously reintegrate the returning OFWs.

"We have reintegration programs so our OFWs can recover and start over with their families in the Philippines," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)