DMW says more Saudi OFW claimants getting paid soon

MORE displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are expected to get paid for their back wages and benefit claims, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said he has been assured by Saudi Ministry on Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) head Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi that payment of the unpaid claims will be continuous during their meeting in Riyadh last July 15.

"The DMW is in close coordination with the Saudi MHRSD for the succeeding releases of the workers' claims within the coming months, and is providing assistance to the claimants and their families in the process of payments," said Cacdac.

"Additional batches of displaced overseas Filipino workers are expected to receive payment for their unpaid wages and other benefits from their bankrupt construction companies," he added.

So far, the DMW noted that some 2,500 displaced Saudi OFWs have already received payment for their claims.

This is equivalent to SAR (Saudi Riyals) 130 million or around P1.95 billion.

Over 10,000 OFWs in Saudi Arabia lost their jobs after their companies declared bankruptcy and folded up between 2015 and 2016.

In November 2022, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman committed that the KSA government will shoulder the financial settlement of the OFW claims by setting aside SAR 2 billion. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)