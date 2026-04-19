DMW says some OFWs having change of heart on repatriation

A NUMBER of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East withdrew requests for repatriation.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said some workers had a change of heart after a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

"The situation there has improved. Although it will still take time before the economic situation there normalizes," Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a media conference.

Cacdac said more than 2,000 OFWs await repatriation from the Middle East.

"All told, there are about 2,200 OFWs in terms of potential individuals still to be repatriated," Cacdac said.

The DMW earlier reported 6,366 OFWs and dependents returned from Gulf countries between March 5 and April 17.

Of that total, 5,023 are OFWs while 1,343 are dependents. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)