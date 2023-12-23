DMW: Seafarer protection enhanced by Red Sea 'high risk' designation

THE prayers of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) have been answered after the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) agreed to designate the Red Sea and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait as "high-risk areas."

In a series of social media posts, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they welcome the decision of the IBF as it will help strengthen protection for Filipino seafarers navigating the said route.

"We welcome the decision of the International Bargaining Forum to enhance seafarers' protection by designating the southern section of the Red Sea and the Strait of Bab-Al-Mandeb as high-risk areas effective 22 December 2023," said Cacdac.

He said this is because such a designation will mean additional entitlements and benefits for seafarers plying the said waters.

"This means the right to refuse sailing and, should the seafarer choose to board ship, basic wage bonuses and double compensation for death and disability," Cacdac said.

On Friday, the IBF approved the designation of the Red Sea and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait as high-risk areas due to the series of drone, missile and rocket attacks there since November.

The DMW official said the designation is in accordance with the previous call of the DMW on the heels of the escalation of attacks on marine vessels with Filipino seafarers on board.

"Just right after attacks on ships Galaxy Leader and Central Park last November, DMW pushed for expansion of high-risk areas in the Red Sea," recalled Cacdac.

The cargo vessel Galaxy Leader, wherein 17 Filipino seafarers are listed as crew members, was hijacked in the Red Sea.

It was followed by the foiled hijacking of the chemical tanker M/V Central Park in the Gulf of Aden, wherein two Filipino seafarers were on board. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)