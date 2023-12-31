DMW sees more OFWs deployed in 2024

MORE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are projected to be deployed come 2024 despite the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) already projecting that the 2023 deployment figures will likely be at an "all-time high."

In a press briefing, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they see the OFW deployment numbers further going up next year.

"We are projecting there will be an improved economic climate for 2024. Last year, there were modest targets. But, this year, we are expecting more," said Cacdac.

This was seconded by DMW Undersecretary Patricia Caunan, who expects the momentum gained in 2023 to spill over to 2024.

"We might reach an all-time when it comes to deployment this year. We expect the same and more than that next year," Caunan said.

Partial DMW records show that there are already 2,525,140 OFWs deployed for 2023.

Caunan said their confidence stems from the high number of interest expressed by other nations in agreeing to have bilateral labor agreements with the Philippines.

"We have 38 pending bilateral agreements and Memorandum of Understanding from about 25 countries. So that only shows the interest," said the DMW official.

This, she said, includes 18 from Europe and the Americas; 16 from the Middle East and Africa; and four from the Asia and the Pacific regions.

"On top of the 38 bilateral labor agreements in the pipeline, there are also others expected to be negotiated, finalized and signed beyond next year (2024)," said Caunan. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)