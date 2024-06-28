DMW sees return of OFW deployment to Kuwait in Q3

BY THE third quarter of 2024, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is expecting to resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to Kuwait, more than a year since it was stopped.

In an online media briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they expect to be able to begin deploying OFWs to Kuwait as early as in the next three months.

"It will take a certain period of time. But, definitely, (deployment will be) within the year," said Cacdac.

"It will only be July. Most likely, it won't go beyond this quarter," he added.

Cacdac said deployment will be able to commence as soon as they complete the issuance of the new guidelines for the hiring of OFWs by Kuwaiti employers.

"It will take about at least two weeks. We will try to fast-track the regulations," said Cacdac.

Asked if there are OFWs in the deployment pipeline to Kuwait, the DMW chief said it is unlikely.

"The deployment has been stopped for a long time. We are certain there is nobody in the pipeline," said Cacdac.

On Tuesday, Cacdac announced the reopening of the Kuwait market to OFWs after it was closed back in May 2023.

This would pave the way for the resumption of the deployment of professional, skilled, and semi-skilled Filipino workers, as well as domestic workers with prior experience working overseas in Kuwait. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)