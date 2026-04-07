DMW sets 8th PH chartered flight from Middle East

AN EIGHTH chartered flight of the Philippine government is set to bring home more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the crisis-torn Middle East.

In an interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are already preparing for the eighth chartered flight of the Philippine government later this week.

"We have an upcoming chartered flight from the United Arab Emirates, most likely by the middle or end of the week," said Cacdac.

He said the forthcoming chartered flight will surely not be the last, as they will continue to do so as long as necessary.

"As long as there are OFWs who want to go home, we will arrange charter or commercial flights for them. We will just continue with our efforts," said Cacdac.

He said that so far, there are an estimated 2,000 OFWs based in the Middle East that have pending repatriation requests.

"Currently, there are still some 2,000 OFWs, more or less, who will be provided repatriation assistance," said Cacdac.

As of the latest DMW count, a total of 4,241 OFWs and their families that have been repatriated from the Middle East since war broke out. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)