DMW sets April 15 deadline for kin of deceased Saudi OFW wage claimants

WIDOWS, heirs, and family members of deceased overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who were formerly employed by Saudi Arabian companies that declared bankruptcy between 2015 to 2016, are now being given until April 15 to process their checks.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the kin of the deceased OFWs covered by the first batch of recipients have two weeks to process and cash their checks.

"The deadline for submission by the first batch of recipients is April 15, 2024," said the DMW.

"All necessary documents for verification and identification must be submitted to the Office of the Director for Internal Audit Services, located on the 3rd Floor of the Blas F. Ople Building, Ortigas Avenue corner EDSA, Mandaluyong City," it added.

To note, there are a total of 10,544 OFWs displaced in Saudi Arabia with pending wage claims after losing their jobs back in 2015 and 2016.

Of the total, there are about 1,500 displaced Saudi OFWs, who form the first batch of recipients of the back wages.

And according to the DMW, about 30 displaced Saudi OFWs under the first batch have passed away with their kins being the rightful heirs.

Under the guidelines for the processing and cashing checks for the beneficiaries of deceased Saudi OFW claimants, they are required to submit legal affidavits and public documents, such as birth and marriage certificates, to confirm identities and familial ties to the deceased Saudi OFW claimants.

They are also required to create a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) designating the person to whose bank account the funds shall be deposited once the indemnity checks are processed.

"Upon receiving and verifying these documents, the DMW shall identify the rightful executor or heirs of the deceased Saudi OFW claimant and facilitate the endorsement of checks for deposit and processing. The DMW shall also facilitate the deposit or encashment of checks," said the DMW.

It can be recalled that the designated banks for the said transactions are the Landbank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) and the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFBank), which earlier signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the DMW.

The MOA provides for the management and handling of indemnity checks from the Saudi government intended to settle claims for unpaid wages and other benefits of the displaced OFW claimants