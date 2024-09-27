DMW sets September 30 deadline for whitelisting review docs submission

RECRUITMENT agencies, and foreign employers, and principals involved in employing and deploying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are required to submit their documentary requirements for inclusion on the "whitelist" by September 30, 2024.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) stated in its Advisory No. 25-A - 2024, that submissions must be made on or before Monday.

"Foreign recruitment agencies, mega manpower agencies, and foreign principals/employers are urged to file the necessary documentary requirements for inclusion on the 'whitelist' to their respective Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) until September 30, 2024," said the DMW.

Earlier, the DMW announced it would conduct a periodic performance review every six months of entities eligible for inclusion on the KSA whitelist.

This ensures that all information is current and that entities remain compliant with established guidelines for KSA whitelist inclusion.

In evaluating applications for inclusion on the whitelist, the Department will consider the number and status of the applicant's deployed workers currently staying in the Migrant Workers Resource Center.

However, the DMW stated that applications will be outrightly denied if the applicant has records of unjustified refusal to assist or repatriate distressed workers, or if there is a deliberate refusal to comply with contractual obligations that result in the death, insanity, serious injury, or disability of a worker.

Notably, the KSA whitelist refers to Philippine recruitment agencies, foreign recruitment agencies, and foreign employers and principals allowed to participate in the recruitment and deployment of domestic workers and workers with vulnerable skill sets to Saudi Arabia.

Those eligible for inclusion must comply with recruitment laws, rules, and regulations; practice fair and ethical recruitment and business standards; and employ gender-responsive staff, structures, and policies.

Also qualified are those providing responsive welfare and allied services for OFWs and offering superior terms and conditions of work. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)