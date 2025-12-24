DMW shuts down 32 firms for illegal recruitment in 2025

THIRTY-TWO firms were padlocked by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in 2025 alone for their supposed involvement in illegal recruitment activities.

In its 2025 year-end report, the DMW said their surveillance operations have netted the shutdown of 32 business establishments between January and November.

"We've had more closures than in any period in history on an annual basis. The 32 closures we had clearly tops the previous record," said Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a press briefing.

"In one year, the previous record is 15. And we thought we did well last year with 15 (closures)," he added.

Similarly, the department said there were nearly 80,000 social media posts taken down for alleged involvement in illegal recruitment.

It said a total of 79,445 Facebook and TikTok posts have been taken down, as of November 2025.

"The department has intensified our enforcement and prevention efforts," said the DMW.

"These efforts significantly reduced exposure of workers to exploitative recruitment practices," it added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)