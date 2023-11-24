DMW shuts down Pasay consultancy firm offering bogus jobs to Poland, Canada

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, November 24, 2023, shut down an immigration consultancy firm in Pasay City after it was found to be engaged in the illegal recruitment of aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for bogus jobs in Poland and Canada.

Aided by the Pasay City police, the DMW-Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) on Friday padlocked the office of 11 Sea's Immigration Services located at the Welcome Plaza Mall in Taft Avenue, Pasay City.

"The 11 Sea's Immigration Services is neither licensed by the DMW to recruit and place Filipino workers overseas nor does it have any approved job orders," said the DMW-MWPB.

The MWPB said the shutdown was deemed necessary as the firm allegedly promised jobs as trailer truck driver and warehouse worker to Poland with at least P280,000 "all-in payment" for the processing of the workers' employment documents.

Similarly, it related that 11 Sea's Immigration Services supposedly offers jobs to Canada with a processing fee of almost P500,000 to prospective applicants.

If the applicant cannot afford the one-time payment, the MWPB related that he or she is being charged with an initial payment of P50,000 and will be referred to their counterpart lending institution to apply for a loan for the payment of the remaining balance.

The DMW said the firm was found using social media, particularly Facebook, in advertising their job offerings and enticing Filipino overseas job applicants.

With the company's closure, DMW said the firm and its staff will now be included in the Department’s "List of Persons and Establishments with Derogatory Record."

"This is to prevent them from participating in the government's overseas recruitment program," said the DMW.

They are also set to face charges of illegal recruitment from the Department and private complainants.

The DMW then encouraged the victims of 11 Sea's Immigration Services to contact the MWPB for legal assistance in filing cases against the firm. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)