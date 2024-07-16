DMW shuts online systems down after ransomware attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has temporarily shut its online systems down following a ransomware attack, the agency announced on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The move is a precautionary measure to safeguard the data and information of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, the DMW said that while efforts are underway to restore the affected systems, online services such as the issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs), OFW Passes, and information sheets will be unavailable for the time being.

"Rest assured, DMW databases containing OFW data were not affected by the attack, and that the DMW is currently working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to restore online systems and ensure continued protection of the data and information of OFWs," the agency said.

To continue serving OFWs, the DMW has activated alternative processes, including manual processing of OECs and OFW Passes at DMW offices, and a direct email and messaging system for requesting information sheets.

The DMW is also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and airport authorities to facilitate the smooth departure of OFWs during this temporary disruption of online services.

"The DMW apologizes for inconveniences to the OFWs and members of their families and is exerting all efforts to continue serving OFWs while instituting stronger measures to protect their information," the agency said. (Rachel Gabiola, NWSSU intern)