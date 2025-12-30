DMW tags 5 areas as 'warlike' zones

FIVE areas around the world have been identified by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) as being "warlike" zones, which would entitle Filipino seafarers the right to refuse sailing or additional wages.

Based on Advisory 39-2025, the DMW said there are five areas under the category of Warlike Operations Area (WOA) in accordance with the assessment the Warlike Operations Area Committee (WOAC) of the International Bargaining Forum (IBF).

"These warlike areas apply to all vessels, whether underway or not, including all vessels at anchor and berthed 'all fast' within the areas," said the DMW.

The WOAs include the 12 nautical miles (nm) off the mainland Yemeni Coast, including all ports, as well as the southern section of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the boundary commencing from the Yemeni coast border stretching across to the Eritrea coast.

Also tagged as WOAs are the Sea of Azov and the Strait of Kerch, the Northern Black Sea Region, and all ports in Ukraine.

Being declared as WOAs, the DMW said all Filipino seafarers in vessels set to be in these areas shall be entitled to additional compensation, benefits, and rights.

These include a bonus equal to basic wage, payable for five days minimum plus per day, if longer; and doubled compensation in cases of death and disability.

They shall also be given the right to refuse sailing, with repatriation at company's cost and compensation equal to two month's basic wage, and mandatory requirement to increase security arrangements.

The DMW, meanwhile, tagged as High Risk Area (HRA) the Black Sea, including the line from the Ukrainian/Romanian border, and the Crimean Peninsula coastline.

Under HRAs, Filipino seafarers shall be entitled to a bonus equal to basic wage, payable for the actual duration of stay/transit, as well as doubled compensation for death and disability.

They shall also possess the right to refuse sailing, with repatriation at company's cost and compensation equal to two month's basic wage, and recommended increase in security arrangements.

The department also said that it considers as an Extended Risk Zone the Gulf of Guinea, including all ports, terminals, and road anchorages and inland waterways.

This means that the Filipino crew members will be given a bonus equal to basic wage, which is payable only on the day the vessel is attacked in an act of piracy.

They shall also be provided doubled compensation for death and disability, if they occur on the day the vessel is attacked.

The DMW said the latest list of designations shall be in effect until January 23, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)