DMW to aid families of 6 arrested Hong Kong OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday, August 21, 2025, expressed readiness to assist the families of six overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) currently detained in Hong Kong.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the DMW is already in contact with the families of the detained OFWs.

"We are reaching out to the families to provide support and assistance," Cacdac said.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong earlier disclosed that the six OFWs were arrested and detained for engaging in unapproved employment and for pretending to be dentists.

The Consulate said the OFWs are being held by the Hong Kong Immigration Department (HK ImmD) for violating their conditions of stay by taking up unauthorized work and falsely presenting themselves as dentists.

Cacdac said the department is prepared to extend legal assistance to the detained OFWs and is coordinating with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)–Hong Kong for the provision of legal aid.

"The DMW-MWO is in coordination to provide legal assistance and visitations to the detention facility," he added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)