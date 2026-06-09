DMW to aid stranded OFWs in GenSan airport

STRANDED overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in General Santos City shall be provided immediate assistance.

This was the assurance of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) following the the temporary closure of the General Santos International Airport caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday, June 8, 2026.

"DMW is ready to assist OFWs affected by cancellation of flights to and from General Santos City airport," said the DMW.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), it has suspended all airport activities in General Santos following the earthquake.

The suspension of airport operations has led to 63 flights being canceled from June 8 to 11.

Meanwhile, the Department advised all OFWs from Mindanao that their families affected by the strong earthquake are being taken care of.

In a statement, the DMW said OFWs need not be worried on the welfare of their quake-affected families.

"We immediately intensified our monitoring to identify and assist OFWs and their families in affected areas," said DMW.

"To our compatriots abroad, do not worry, because the government is focused on the safety of your loved ones," it furthered.

On Monday morning, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani and was also felt in other areas of Mindanao. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)