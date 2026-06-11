DMW to hold Independence Day job fair in Quezon City

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to hold Independence Day Jobs Fair at the Robinsons Galleria in Quezon City on Friday, June 12, 2026.

In an advisory, the DMW said over 4,000 job opportunities to prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

"There will be 3 manning agencies and 10 recruitment agencies offering more than 4,000 approved job orders for Filipino jobseekers," said the DMW.

Available opportunities include land-based jobs in the United States, Canada, Guam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Taiwan, Brunei, Madagascar, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea.

The Department said sea-based jobs onboard international vessels are also up for grabs.

The DMW said the jobs fair is part of the government's 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)