DMW to KSA OFWs: Don’t post unverified info on social media

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to avoid posting false or unverified information on social media regarding the recent airport attacks there.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reminded OFWs in KSA of the host government’s strict policies on fake news.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strict protocols regarding social media posts, specifically concerning the sharing or posting of fake news, false information, or unverified details," Cacdac said.

"Therefore, this is not the time to post speculation or personal opinions. Please exercise caution when posting on social media," he added.

Cacdac said violations of existing Saudi Arabian laws on the dissemination of misinformation could result in penalties, including possible imprisonment or deportation, depending on the nature of the violation and the applicable law.

Instead, the department urged OFWs in Saudi Arabia to share only verified and confirmed information regarding the current crisis in the region.

"OFWs are reminded to ensure that the information they share comes from trustworthy and official sources, especially reports regarding security and the current situation there," Cacdac said.

Flight checks

In a related development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Monday advised OFWs to verify their flight status before heading to airports.

In a social media post, Owwa said it was imperative for OFWs to contact their airlines directly to check whether their flights had been delayed or canceled or would proceed as scheduled.

"Contact your airline directly. Confirm first if your flight is pushing through before heading to the airport," Owwa said.

For those already at airports in either Saudi Arabia or the Philippines, the agency assured OFWs that assistance was available.

"In Riyadh and other parts of Saudi Arabia: Contact the nearest Migrant Workers Office (MWO) or Owwa office for assistance and information," it said.

"At NAIA Terminals 1 and 3: Approach the Owwa Airport Assistance Desks or the staff at the OFW Lounges to communicate your needs and receive guidance on the appropriate assistance," Owwa added.

On Monday, the DMW said a total of 161 OFWs were stranded following the Saudi airport attacks after several flights were canceled.

These included 94 in Jeddah, 30 in Riyadh and 37 in Manila. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)