DMW to OFWs: Shun rackets, side jobs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, August 22, 2025, discouraged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from taking side jobs or rackets following the arrest of six Filipinos in Hong Kong for engaging in unapproved employment.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said OFWs should avoid engaging in unauthorized work and instead adhere to the laws of their host countries.

"Let us not engage in moonlighting. If your visa says you are employed for a specific job, stick to it. Anything outside that is a violation and could lead to arrest, detention, or even deportation," Cacdac said.

"Stay on track. Don't be distracted by quick money schemes or emotional attachments that lead to illegal work," he added.

The DMW head said that being industrious and hardworking is not a valid reason to take on additional but unauthorized employment.

"Filipinos are hardworking. The whole world knows that. But hard work must be in accordance with the law," said Cacdac.

He said having the need for additional income is also insufficient reason to have side jobs.

"We understand the emotional and financial pressures many of our OFWs face abroad. But we should stay within the bounds of your employment contracts and visa conditions," Cacdac said.

Six OFWs in Hong Kong were earlier arrested during a dental clinic raid.

The OFWs were arrested and detained for allegedly engaging in unapproved employment.

Cacdac said the case of the six OFWs should not be seen as acts by Hong Kong authorities targeting foreign nationals.

"These are not acts of discrimination. These are legal enforcement measures that apply to all foreign nationals," said Cacdac.

The official said they are already closely coordinating with the Philippine Consulate and the Migrant Workers Office in Hong Kong to ensure that the legal and welfare needs of the detained Filipinos are fully addressed.

"We will provide a competent legal defense and ensure their rights are protected throughout the process," said Cacdac.

The DMW said the six OFWs are currently in detention and are awaiting legal proceedings. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)