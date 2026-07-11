DMW to open MWO in Cambodia

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to open its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on July 14, 2026, or nearly a year after the issuance of a directive by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a press briefing on Friday, DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay disclosed that they will have the soft opening of the MWO on Tuesday.

"It is a significant development that we will have a Migrant Workers Office in Cambodia," said Bay.

She said the MWO shall have its own labor attaché, administrative staff, and social welfare attaché, among others.

She said the MWO will play a major role as the Philippines continues to address the problem of Filipinos being illegally recruited to work in scam hubs in Cambodia.

"We are focused on the problems faced by our countrymen, who have fallen victim to online scams or human trafficking," said Bay.

During his State Visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia back in September 2025, Marcos told overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Cambodia that he has ordered the establishment of an MWO there.

Currently, there are 42 MWOs established by the DMW across different nations.

Records show that there are currently 10,000 OFWs living and working in Cambodia, with a majority being professionals, including teachers, factory supervisors, missionaries, engineers, doctors, nurses, and pilots. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)