DMW to recruitment firms: Submit monitoring reports on MidEast OFWs

AMID escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is reminding all concerned private recruitment agencies (PRA) to regularly submit monitoring reports regarding overseas Filipino workers (OFW) deployed in affected nations.

In Advisory 10-2026, the DMW said it is imperative for all PRA to submit reports regarding the conditions of the OFW they deployed in the Middle East, specifically in Bahrain, Israel, Iran, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and the UAE.

"PRAs must submit accurate and timely welfare monitoring reports through the OFW Welfare Monitoring System (Owms) for workers, who have successfully departed the Philippines," the DMW said.

The DMW said reports must also be submitted for workers who were unable to depart, or those issued Overseas Employment Certificates (OEC) or OFW Pass but remain stranded at Philippine exit points.

"This requirement is intended to facilitate stricter monitoring and prompt coordination in cases of emergency repatriation, travel disruptions, or eventual resumption of deployment," the DMW said.

The DMW said PRA should closely coordinate with foreign employers and foreign placement agencies.

"PRAs must establish and maintain active communication with their partner employers and foreign placement agencies to regularly monitor the status and well-being of deployed OFWs, confirm the exact current location of each worker, and obtain updated contact numbers and employer information (company name, contact details, and address)," the DMW said.

The DMW said PRA should also undertake enhanced welfare monitoring activities of their OFW in the Middle East.

"All PRAs shall conduct intensive and proactive monitoring of OFWs, such as regular check-ins with workers, verification of their living and working conditions, and immediate resolution of any welfare concerns or emergency situations," the DMW said.

The DMW said PRA are expected to develop and adopt contingency plans for emergency situations.

"PRAs must develop, maintain, and regularly update actionable contingency plans that include emergency contact numbers, evacuation protocols, temporary shelter / accommodation arrangements pursuant to host country protocol, and repatriation strategies in case of worsening regional conditions," the DMW said.

In cases where OFW must fly, the DMW reminded PRA of their responsibilities to their workers.

"In cases of flight cancellations, rerouting, or rebooking due to airspace restrictions or force majeure events, PRAs shall assume full responsibility for arranging alternative travel; and shoulder the corresponding costs, in accordance with existing contractual obligations and DMW regulations," the DMW said.

The agency urged PRA to closely monitor advisories issued by the Philippine Government concerning emergency responses.

"For coordinated emergency response, PRAs are advised to monitor official advisories issued by the concerned Migrant Workers Offices and the DMW through their official Facebook pages," the DMW said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)