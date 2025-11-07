DMW urges Middle East OFWs to clear obligations before exit

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is strongly urging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Middle East states to ensure that all their obligations with their host countries are settled before planning to exit.

In its Advisory 33 - 2025, the DMW said it would be best if the OFWs set to exit from any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have no exiting obligations in the country.

"We urge all OFWs to ensure all financial, contractual, and legal obligations are fully resolved before departing a GCC member state or traveling internationally," said the DMW.

It said this is to prevent any potential legal issues from hounding them outside GCC countries.

"This is to mitigate the risk of encountering legal issues, such as an Interpol Red Notice originating from a Gulf Cooperation Council country," said the Department.

The agency also advised OFWs to "proactively" secure and keep relevant essential documents, such as Police Clearance,

Overseas Employment Certificate, Iqama/Residency Card, company ID, and contact information of employer.

"Taking this precautionary measure will help you avoid similar issues and unexpected arrests or travel complications," said the DMW.

There are an estimated 3 million OFWs based in the Middle East. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)