DMW urges OFWs to read employment contract details

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warned prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against disregarding the details of their employment contracts.

In a social media post, the DMW said it is imperative for those looking to work abroad to carefully review all the details of their employment contracts.

“Read the contract first before signing. You shouldn’t look only at the salary in the employment contract,” said the DMW.

“Ensure that all details are clear and complete—from duties, wages, benefits, and working conditions to other important terms of your employment,” it added.

The Department said doing so can help prevent abuse and unfair working conditions.

“Legitimate employment abroad comes with a clear employment contract,” it said.

If there is anything suspicious or inconsistent with what was agreed upon, the DMW advised prospective OFWs not to sign their contracts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)