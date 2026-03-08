DMW urges Pinoy seafarers to refuse sailing in Persian Gulf

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) renewed its call for Filipino seafarers to avoid voyages passing through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman.

In a video statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac urged seafarers to exercise their "Right to Refuse Sailing" when vessels pass through areas off the Iranian coast.

"Avoid this part of the world as much as possible because it's very dangerous there right now," Cacdac said.

He said the agency issued the call as the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman are now designated as War-like Operations Areas (WOAs).

"We have issued Advisory 11-2026 designating the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as a War-like Operations Area," Cacdac said.

"The protection of seafarers is important to us, so the designation of the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz as a War-like Operations Areas aim to protect our seafarers," he added.

The DMW said the designation means Filipino seafarers must be granted a "Right to Refuse Sailing" in these routes. Shipowners must also implement increased security arrangements. Compensation for families in the event of death and disability shall also double.

"We will have further dialogues with shipowners and seafarers groups regarding this matter," Cacdac said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)