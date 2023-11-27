DMW verifying seizure of another ship with Filipino crew

DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said on Monday, November 27, 2023, that they are still validating reports about the seizure of another Israeli-linked vessel with Filipino crew.

In a television interview, Cacdac said they are already seeking confirmation on the incident, which reportedly happened in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, November 26.

He said they are already in coordination with the manning agency but he said they have yet to identify how many Filipino crew members were aboard the ship.

According to a United States defense official, unidentified armed men seized Liberian-flagged chemical tanker Central Park that is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd., owned by Israel’s Ofer family.

The firm said the cargo ship was carrying phosphoric acid when it was attacked off the coast of Somalia.

It said there were 22 crewmen onboard the vessel, including Turkish, Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Gerorgian and Filipino nationals.

Last week, an Israeli-linked cargo ship was seized by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in a crucial Red Sea shipping route with 25 crew members including 17 Filipino crew.

Cacdac said they are in close coordination with concerned foreign governments for the release of the 17 Filipino seafarers.

“Kaya sa ngayon, ongoing ang effort na ito na maligtas at maiuwi nang ligtas iyong ating mga seafarers dito sa Galaxy Leader. And again maselan ang sitwasyon,” he said.

(So right now, the effort to save and bring home our seafarers is ongoing. And again the situation is sensitive.)

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 17 crewmen were fine.

The Houthi rebels earlier assured that they would not harm their foreign hostages. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)