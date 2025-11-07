DMW: Visa-free policy for tourists, not OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is reminding the public that the "visa-free policy" among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members applies only to tourists, not to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac warned OFW applicants not to fall for job offers that include a "visa-free entry" provision.

"The visa-free status of Asean countries is only for tourists. It does not mean that you can work there visa-free," Cacdac said.

"Visa-free entry is only for tourist or short visits. Using it for work is illegal and may result in arrest, deportation, or a lifetime ban," he added.

Citizens of Asean member countries can travel visa-free within the region for short tourist visits.

However, the policy is reportedly being exploited by illegal recruiters to bring Filipinos into work in countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Many of those illegally recruited in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos ended up working in scam hubs and have since sought rescue and repatriation.

Based on the latest DMW data, 1,545 OFWs were reported as victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking in Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos.

Of the total, 1,454 OFWs have been repatriated and safely returned to the Philippines. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)