DMW vows continuous support for OFW in Kuwait death row

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, October 3, 2025, vowed to continue providing legal and welfare assistance to the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the death row of Kuwait.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they will continue to help the OFW facing capital punishment in Kuwait.

"Our legal teams are relentless in providing defense and pushing for justice for our OFW," said Cacdac.

"We will not abandon them," he added.

The official said they will also provide assistance to the family of the OFW, especially the children.

This includes livelihood, educational, and welfare assistance.

"Their children are the inspiration for their sacrifice. We will ensure that they continue to be supported, given a proper education, and guided for their emotional well-being," said the official.

"We will ensure that the children can continue their education, and we will also help the spouse, who is left behind to support the family," added Cacdac.

The OFW has been meted with death penalty by a Kuwaiti court after being found involved in the death of her employer's son. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)