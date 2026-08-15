DMW vows crackdown on illegal recruiters targeting OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) vowed to go after illegal recruiters in a bid to protect aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the department is determined to weed out illegal recruiters.

“We will not stop going after these illegal recruiters and their accomplices, who continue to deceive our countrymen,” said Cacdac.

The DMW chief issued the assurance following the arrest of a man accused of defrauding jobseekers with fake employment opportunities in Central Europe.

According to the department, some 1,700 aspiring OFWs were rescued from a massive illegal recruitment scheme allegedly operated by Mazhoor Ubongin Khusin, who was arrested in Mexico, Pampanga, by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

“The arrest of this illegal recruiter marks a significant development in the cases filed in connection with the alleged recruitment scheme targeting our OFWs, who simply want a better life for their families,” said Cacdac.

The department said Khusin’s alleged modus operandi was to offer jobs in Poland, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic.

Jobseekers were allegedly offered positions as factory workers, farmers, and hotel workers, with promised salaries of up to P90,000 per month.

To secure these supposed opportunities, the DMW said applicants were allegedly required to pay placement fees ranging from P80,000 to P130,000.

The DMW said the alleged scheme also used deceptive tactics to pressure applicants into immediately handing over their money. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)