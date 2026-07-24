DMW vows full support for kin of seafarers killed in Black Sea

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) visited the families of the two Filipino seafarers killed in separate attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, assuring them of full government assistance as efforts continue to bring home the victims' remains.

The DMW said Cacdac personally met the family of one of the slain seafarers in Antique on Wednesday before proceeding to visit the second family on Thursday.

“Sa tagubilin ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, tumungo po kami sa Visayas at Southern Tagalog Region para bumisita sa pamilya ng dalawang nasawing tripulante sa Northern Black Sea. Nagpahatid po kami ng pakikiisa at pakikiramay, at nagbigay po kami ng paunang financial assistance at pangako ng ganap na tulong (Upon the instruction of President Bongbong Marcos, we went to the Visayas and Southern Tagalog Region to visit the families of the two crew members killed in the Northern Black Sea. We conveyed our solidarity and condolences, and we provided initial financial assistance along with a promise of full support),” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a social media post Thursday night.

Cacdac conveyed the President's condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the government is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, shipowner, principal and licensed manning agencies to repatriate the seafarers' remains.

“Pinaka-idinudulog nila siyempre 'yung pag-uwi ng kanilang mahal sa buhay at sa ngayon isinasaayos na ito. Nangako naman ako sa kanila na by next week at the latest time makaka-uwi na 'yung kanilang mahal sa buhay (Of course, the main concern they are raising is the return of their loved ones and right now, it is being arranged. I promised them that by next week, at the latest, their loved ones will be home)," he said.

Cacdac said that he had directed the licensed manning agency to explain the benefits and compensation due under the seafarers' employment contract and address concerns regarding the families' self-allotment claims.

He also advised the families not to sign documents without consulting with DMW and OWWA, adding that the signing should be done in Manila in the presence of representatives from both government agencies and the manning company.

Cacdac said that aside from the funeral and burial expenses, the DMW and OWWA would also help repatriate a sibling of one of the killed seafarer, who is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The agencies would likewise address the educational needs of the seafarers' children.

He said the DMW continues to monitor 10 vessels carrying Filipino seafarers in the Black Sea, with 138 unharmed and to be repatriated, and 12 injured.

Of the 12 injured, four have been discharged while eight were being monitored.

Cacdac said he would also visit the family of one missing seafarer.

"Wala pa tayong update but dadalawin ko rin ang pamilya ng missing. Sa ngayon hinahanap pa rin sya (We don't have any updates yet, but I will also visit the family of the missing person. For now, searched is ongoing),” he said.

Cacdac appealed to shipowners to avoid sending vessels through conflict zones, particularly the Northern Black Sea region which is officially designated as a high-risk and warlike zone by the DMW and the International Bargaining Forum due to escalating drone and missile attacks caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. (PNA)