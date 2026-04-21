DMW vows justice for 2 killed OFWs in Lebanon

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has vowed to bring justice to the two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were killed by their employer in Beirut, Lebanon.

In a statement, the DMW said the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Lebanon is closely coordinating with local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.

"The Philippine government remains committed to securing justice for the victims," said the DMW.

Last April 15, the two OFWs were killed by their employer during a hostage incident in Beirut.

The two OFWs were employed as household service workers (HSWs) and were killed by their long-time employer.

"The victims, both long-time household service workers in the residence, were fatally shot during the incident," said the DMW.

Meanwhile, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has already ordered the provision of assistance to the families of two OFWs.

DMW Undersecretaries Bernard Olalia and Felicitas Bay are also set to visit the victims' families to convey condolences and assure them of full government support.

The Philippine government remains committed to providing continued assistance to their families, including repatriation and access to benefits, said the DMW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)