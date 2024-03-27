DMW wants strict adherence to seafarer sailing guidelines in 'war-like zones,' 'high-risk areas'

WITH the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden now declared as “war-like zones” for seafarers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is pushing for strict adherence to the established guidelines for Filipino seafarers sailing in the said routes.

In its Department Order No. 1-2024, the DMW said all licensed manning agencies (LMAs), and accredited principals/employers are expected to observe the guidelines in deploying their Filipino seafarers.

"In the paramount interest of the continued safety and well-being of all Filipino seafarers on-board ships and in light of the increasing incidence of piracy, hijacking, and/or armed violence against ships passing through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and surrounding areas/waters, the DMW hereby issues the following guidelines on the strict observance of the prevailing ITF/IBF High-Risk and War-Like Zone Designations," said the DMW.

"LMAs and their accredited principals/employers shall ensure the strict and faithful observance of the prevailing ITF/IBF High-Risk and War-Like Zone Designations," it added.

Under the guidelines, the DMW said LMAs and principals should provide the mandated additional compensation and security measures for Filipino seafarers, who have agreed to continue with the voyage in said areas.

They should also give all Filipino seafarers on board ample time, opportunity, and means to signify their intent to either continue with the voyage or refuse to join the ship in its scheduled passage in said areas/zones.

The DMW said it is also mandatory to report the scheduled passage of ships and those Filipino seafarers on board in the said areas/zones as a significant event in the OFW Welfare Monitoring System (OWMS) upon their deployment or knowledge of such scheduled passage.

"Failure to report such significant event in a timely manner will result to the imposition of sanctions in accordance with prevailing policies, rules, and regulations," said the Department.

The DMW said LMAs and principals should also consider the provision of additional compensation/bonuses and security measures (maritime security escorts and/or security personnel on board) on top of those mandated.

The DMW also urged LMAs and principals to consider diverting the voyages of ships to avoid the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and surrounding areas/waters.

Earlier, the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) designated the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as a “war-like zone” for seafarers.

This comes after the DMW and Maritime Industry Tripartite Council (MITC) called for such a designation of a “war-like” situation in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)