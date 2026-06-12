DMW warns Filipinos against domestic work in Iran

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is reminding Filipinos that working as domestic workers in Iran is strictly prohibited under Iranian labor regulations.

In a social media post, the DMW said foreign nationals cannot work in households of Iran.

"The employment of Filipinos and other foreign nationals as household and non-professional service workers in Iran is prohibited under their labor regulations," said the DMW.

"This type of employment is considered illegal employment and carries penalties under Iranian law," it added.

The agency also urged the public to reject job offers that require travel on a tourist visa, warning that such arrangements may expose workers to abuse and exploitation.

"A tourist visa is not a work visa and does not grant the right to work abroad," the DMW added.

The agency said there are an estimated 1,000 overseas Filipino workers currently based in Iran. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)