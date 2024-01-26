DMW warns jobseekers vs bogus recruitment firm 'agents'

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) warned prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on Friday, January 26, 2024, against individuals claiming to be "agents" or "sub-agents" of licensed recruitment agencies offering jobs abroad.

In a public advisory, the DMW said the public must be wary against "agents" or "sub-agents" falsely claiming that they are working on behalf of a particular licensed recruitment agency but through Facebook.

"This is a warning to the public against agents, sub-agents, or individuals not authorized to use the name of a licensed recruitment agency to offer jobs abroad using their own Facebook account," said the DMW.

"These unregistered agents or sub-agents are engaged in illegal activities," it added.

The department said it issued the advisory as it received numerous reports of individuals claiming to be connected to licensed recruitment agencies but are actually not employees or staff members.

It said there have been cases of victims losing their passports or have them pay ransom, given fake documents, or have been told to undertake medical tests sans an employer or employment contract.

The DMW said there are also cases of the applicants turning to victims of human trafficking or prostitution.

It stressed that all individuals engaged in recruitment activities must be registered or licensed with the DMW.

"Anyone engaged in recruitment, promising of jobs, job referrals, job posting for overseas jobs must have authorization from the DMW," it said.

The DMW said the list of licensed recruiters can be seen in its website: www.dmw.gov.ph. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)