DMW warns public vs illegal recruitment to Egypt

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is warning the public against illegal recruitment activities offering jobs to Egypt.

In a social media post, the DMW said the public should be wary against dealing with illegal recruiters offering employment opportunities to Egypt.

"Be cautious of recruiters promising easy placements or work in Egypt without proper permits, as these are illegal and put you at risk of exploitation, detention, or deportation," said the DMW.

The Department said aspiring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) must not accept job offers or sign contracts without legal work permits, visas, and valid employer documentation.

"Each contract should comply with the required terms and conditions as well as the minimum salary set by the DMW," it said.

It said the public should only apply for jobs through accredited agencies of the DMW.

The DMW said the public must immediately report any suspicious recruitment activity or offers claiming to provide jobs in Egypt without government authorization. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)