DMW warns vs casino job offers in Timor-Leste

ASPIRING overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are strongly warned against unscrupulous individuals offering casino jobs in Timor-Leste.

In a social media post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the public is discouraged from accepting casino job offers in Timor-Leste.

“Mag-ingat sa mga alok ng trabaho sa casino sa Timor-Leste (Be cautious of job offers in casinos in Timor-Leste),” the DMW said.

“Marami sa mga ito ang nauuwi sa human trafficking at mapanganib na kondisyon sa trabaho (Many of these lead to human trafficking and dangerous working conditions),” it added.

The department said the public should always apply only with a DMW-licensed agency.

Verification from the DMW is also required before accepting any job offer to Timor-Leste.

The DMW said the public should immediately report any suspicious job offers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)