DND chief backs dev’t plan vs. security challenges

FORT MAGSAYSAY, Nueva Ecija – Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. visited the Philippine Army's Special Operations Command (SOCOM) on Monday, where he received a detailed briefing on the updated mission roles of its units amid the country’s shifting security landscape.

During the visit, Teodoro conveyed the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in support of SOCOM’s development plan, stressing the importance of adapting quickly to the demands of modern warfare and national security challenges.

“Our mission roles are expanding, while some are being phased out in areas that are not our core capabilities,” Teodoro explained.

He, however, emphasized that SOCOM remains vital for supporting national government efforts, especially in humanitarian aid and disaster response, as it can reach remote and affected communities.

Teodoro also condemned the continued use of unlawful tactics by communist rebels, particularly the use of anti-personnel mines, in reference to a recent encounter that left six soldiers wounded.

“We do not resort to illegal acts against our enemies, yet they continue to violate laws without regard for human life or the welfare of the Filipino people,” he said.

Highlighting the fast pace of technological advancements in warfare, Teodoro urged SOCOM troops to stay proactive and prepared for emerging threats.

“Change happens daily. Our adversaries use artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies without discrimination. That is why we must remain ready, continue training, and anticipate the needs of future warfare,” he noted.

He, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Department of National Defense’s support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and praised the dedication of SOCOM personnel.

“We stand with the AFP and with the Filipino people—not only to keep them safe from harm, but to uphold the honor of our nation and its sovereignty,” he said. (PNA)