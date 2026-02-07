DND cites defense ties with Brazil, contribution to AFP modernization

MANILA – The Department of National Defense (DND) has expressed its appreciation to Brazil for being its only defense ally in Latin America and a major contributor to the ongoing Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program.

Defense Senior Undersecretary Irineo Espino made this comment as he welcomed Brazil's newly-designated non-resident defense attaché to the Philippines, Captain Luciano da Silva Maciel, during the official's courtesy call at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last Feb. 5, DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said in a statement Friday,

Also present during Maciel's courtesy call were Brazil Ambassador to the Philippines, Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura, and Deputy Head of Mission Rubem Guimarães Coan Fabro Amaral.

"Commemorating the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Brazil this year, both sides reaffirmed to advance bilateral defense partnership through cooperation in logistics and defense industry, and maritime security," Andolong said.

Recognizing similar thrusts of both countries in placing importance on multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes, Espino underscored the DND's implementation of the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept and pursuit of defense engagements with like-minded partners to uphold the rules-based international order.

"Senior Undersecretary Espino lauded Brazil as one of the Philippines’ important contributors to the AFP Modernization Program and expounded on the opportunities for technology exchanges in development of the country's Self-Reliant Defense Posture," Andolong said.

Brazil's Embraer, a multinational aerospace corporation, was earlier contracted by the DND and successfully delivered six brand-new A-29B "Super Tucano" to the Philippine Air Force in 2020 for its ground-attack missions.

Reports said that the Philippines is planning to acquire six more A-29Bs to further bolster its air capabilities.

"In response, the Brazilian Ambassador welcomed defense cooperative initiatives in further strengthening cooperation in the field of defense and security and extended his well wishes for the Philippines’ ASEAN 2026 Chairship," Andolong said.

Likewise, the Brazilian diplomat also expressed confidence that Maciel will help create more linkages between the defense and military establishments of Brazil and the Philippines.

Brazil is the sole formal defense partner of the Philippines in Latin America, with the conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation in 2022. (PNA)