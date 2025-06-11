DND to Filipinos: 'Proactively maintain' PH peace, sovereignty

MANILA – The Department of National Defense (DND) on Wednesday called on Filipinos to participate in collective efforts to protect the country's peace and sovereignty.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. made the call ahead of Thursday's celebration of the Philippines' 127th Independence Day.

"This year, we celebrate our 127th Independence Day. I urge all our compatriots to reflect on the fact that sovereignty and peace are conditions that must be proactively maintained and require collective and sustained efforts," he said in a statement.

Stressing that peace is not "a free dividend" in an "increasingly volatile and interconnected" world, Teodoro acknowledged the presence of challenges to the country's sovereignty.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DND chief said the goals are to strengthen resilience, enhance connectivity, and ensure that the dividends of these efforts are cascaded, "so that the government is both felt and heard."

He called on Filipinos to unite, regardless of personal circumstance, and contribute to efforts to "uphold our flag within our own country and to remember it wherever we may be."

"In this way, we fulfill our sacred duty to be stewards of our homeland for generations to come. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas, hindi ka pasisiil (Long live the Philippines. You will not be oppressed)," Teodoro added. (PNA)