DND, US Dept. of Commerce tackle cybersecurity, other matters

MANILA – The Philippines and the United States enhanced their technological cooperation as senior officials from both nations discussed cybersecurity and other important matters on Friday.

In a statement, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Defense Undersecretary for Information Systems and Cybersecurity Fabian Pedregosa met U.S. Department of Commerce acting Assistant Secretary for Industry and Analysis, William Guidera, at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, to discuss enhanced cooperation on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), trusted technologies, digital infrastructure, and defense modernization.

"Usec. Pedregosa cited ongoing initiatives, including the establishment of the AFP Cyber Command and the creation of the Office of the Undersecretary for Information Systems and Cybersecurity, aimed at enhancing cyber resilience and advancing AI-enabled capabilities for cybersecurity response, threat intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and decision-making," it added.

The discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen cooperation on trusted technology ecosystems, AI adoption, digital transformation initiatives, and secure digital infrastructure, and C4ISTAR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) modernization efforts to support operational resilience and national security objectives.

Meanwhile, the American delegation provided an overview of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s priorities, including initiatives on trusted AI partnerships and technology cooperation, and reaffirmed the importance of the Philippines–U.S. alliance in advancing secure and resilient technology ecosystems.

Both sides likewise discussed opportunities for technology capability building, workforce development, industry engagement, and continued collaboration with U.S. government agencies and industry stakeholders to support modernization initiatives.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of Manila and Washington, DC, to advancing secure, resilient, and future-ready technology ecosystems in support of national security and modernization efforts. (PNA)