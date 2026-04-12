DOE: Diesel pump price expected to go down by P20.89

THE Department of Energy (DOE) is expecting a big-time fuel price rollback by Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said there is an estimated P20.89 per liter price decrease for diesel, P4.43 per liter for gasoline, and P8.50 per liter for kerosene.

“These are the DOE estimates for the price rollback starting Tuesday, April 14,” said Garin.

“It’s based on the average of the last five days’ international prices compared to the average of the previous week,” she added.

Meanwhile, in a radio interview, Garin said fuel prices in the country are unlikely to return to the P60-per-liter level due to the structural damage brought about by the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

She said that despite the de-escalation of tensions, repair and reconstruction of damaged oil-related facilities would take time.

“Kung two weeks lang 'yung giyera, bababa. But the structural damage has already been done. It will take a long time to fix the facilities. Bababa man, hindi kasing bilis nu'ng pag-akyat ng presyo. Baka hindi na tayo aabot sa tulad ng dati na P60 per liter ang diesel dito,” Garin said.

(f the war only lasts two weeks, prices will go down. But the structural damage has already been done. It will take a long time to fix the facilities. Prices may still go down, but not as quickly as they went up. We may no longer return to the previous level of P60 per liter for diesel here.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)