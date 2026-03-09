DOE sees 16% rise in power rates by April

ELECTRICITY rates could increase by as much as 16 percent by April if global fuel prices continue to surge due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Sharon Garin said Monday, March 9, 2026.

In a press conference, Garin said higher petroleum prices could drive up electricity costs.

“Why is there a possible increase, because coal only has a slight increase but the transportation and insurance is more expensive now,” Garin said.

Garin said the country’s imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply was disrupted after gas exports from Qatar halted amid regional tensions, forcing the country to find alternative sources.

“The price of liquefied natural gas is now triple from around P12 to more than P25,” Garin said.

Despite the challenges, Garin said the Philippines still has domestic supply from the Malampaya Gas Field, which could cushion the impact.

Garin said the DOE is planning interventions to limit the effect of the crisis before it fully impacts electricity prices.

“There are solutions that’s why DOE has to be proactive in trying to contain the impact of this problem, kasi habang wala pa ang impact pinagpaplanuhan siya but we have done simulation it might affect the it will affect the price of electricity in the coming months if we do not do any interventions,” Garin said.

(There are solutions. That’s why the DOE has to be proactive in trying to contain the impact of this problem, because while the impact has not yet been felt, it is already being planned for. We have done simulations, and they show that it might affect — and will affect — the price of electricity in the coming months if we do not carry out any interventions.)

Garin said the agency is exploring mitigation measures for grid-connected and off-grid areas.

For off-grid areas, National Power Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Nograles began discussions with fuel suppliers to secure better terms and adjust the budget to manage costs.

Garin said the DOE continues to coordinate with energy stakeholders to stabilize electricity prices and reduce the impact of the global energy crisis on consumers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)