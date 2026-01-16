DOH: 16 people at risk from 1 measles case

SIXTEEN people are at risk from every individual with measles, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a social media post, the DOH said that a single infected person may transmit the disease to 16 other individuals.

"Sixteen unvaccinated children can be infected by one patient with measles," said the DOH.

Given the risks brought by measles, the health department called on the public anew to take advantage of their forthcoming measles-rubella supplemental immunization activity (MR SIA).

"Vaccination is the safest and most effective protection against measles," said the DOH.

Targeting children six months to five years old, the DOH said Phase 1 of the activity will run from January 19, 2026 to February 13, 2026 in Mindanao.

On the other hand, Phase 2 of the immunization drive will be on June 2026 in Luzon and Visayas.

A total of 2.8 million children in Mindanao, 5.6 million children in Luzon, and 1.9 million children in the Visayas are targeted for the vaccination drive. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)