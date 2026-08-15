DOH: 2.17 million Filipinos suffer from visual impairment

MORE than two million Filipinos are estimated to have visual impairment, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In a social media post, the DOH said an estimated 2.17 million Filipinos suffer from visual impairment.

“According to the Philippine Eye Research Institute (PERI), an estimated 2.17 million Filipinos suffer from visual impairment,” said the DOH.

“They are primarily caused by cataracts and refractive errors (blurred vision),” it added.

The health department noted that four out of every five cases are preventable.

“Some 80% of these cases can be prevented and addressed early,” said the DOH.

To prevent more Filipinos from suffering from visual impairment, the DOH urged the public to adopt healthy eye care habits.

These include having an annual eye checkup, eating nutritious food, quitting tobacco and vape use, protecting the eyes from direct sunlight, and following the 20-20-20 rule. Under this rule, for every 20 minutes of focusing on gadgets, a person should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

“The DOH emphasizes that early consultation and maintaining healthy habits are the most effective ways to prevent permanent vision loss,” said the agency.

“Remember: If you experience blurred vision or eye pain, consult a doctor immediately at the nearest primary care facility or eye clinic in your area,” it added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)