DOH activates public health emergency operations center

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, November 8, 2025, activated the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC) at its Central Office in Manila in preparation for the landfall of Typhoon Uwan.

In a social media post, the DOH announced the launch of the PHEOC, which has links to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

"The DOH Central Office will serve as the primary Emergency Operations Center to ensure a single line of coordination during health-related emergencies in accordance with the mandate of the NDRRMC," said the DOH.

The department said the PHEOC aims to further strengthen the response mechanism from national to local government units.

"The DOH assures that it will intensify its response to health-related emergencies, such as typhoons, especially now that the PHEOC has been activated," said the DOH.

It said the PHEOC will be tasked with the release of information that the public should know, as well as ensure the welfare of PHEOC staff.

The PHEOC will be tasked to coordinate with national government agencies, regions, hospitals, local governments, and international states; and to help ensure adequate logistics and necessary budget for the operations.

Potential super typhoon Uwan is expected to make landfall over southern Isabela or northern Aurora on late Sunday or early Monday. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)