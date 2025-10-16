DOH: Antipolo opens 'ghost' super health center in time for Herbosa visit

JUST in time.

This is how the Department of Health (DOH) described the opening of the super health center in Antipolo City on Thursday, October 16, 2025, as it came on the day Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa is scheduled to visit.

"Sa kabila ng ulit-ulit na pangungulit ng DOH na gawing operational ang Super Health Center sa Antipolo, nakatengga ito ng lampas isang taon matapos na makumpleto noong July 2024," said the DOH in a social media post.

(Despite the Department of Health’s repeated call to make the Super Health Center in Antipolo operational, it has remained idle for over a year since its completion in July 2024.)

"Bigla itong nagbukas nang malamang bibisitahin ni Sec. Ted Herbosa (It suddenly opened upon learning that Secretary Ted Herbosa would be visiting)," it added.

Citing the report of the DOH-Calabarzon, the super health center in Antipolo City has yet to operate since its turnover up until 2025.

"Sa quarterly monitoring at imbestigasyon ng DOH, hindi pa rin naging operational ang super health center na ito taong 2025 kahit kumpleto na ng 2024," it said.

(In the Department of Health’s quarterly monitoring and investigation, the super health center remained non-operational in 2025, despite its completion in 2024.)

"Dahil natapos na ng contractor ng LGU ang buong pasilidad noong July 2024, dapat ay mag operate na ito anumang oras," added the DOH.

(Since the LGU’s contractor completed the entire facility in July 2024, it should have already been operational anytime after that.)

The department said a total of P11.4 million was allocated for the construction of the super health center.

In addition, P7 million was released by the DOH for the acquisition of the medical equipment.

Herbosa said the Antipolo super health center is one of the 297 "ghost" health centers that it has been probing. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)