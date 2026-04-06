DOH approves Baguio City vape-free policies

THE Department of Health (DOH) lauded Baguio City on Monday, April 6, 2026, for serving as an example of a local government unit (LGU) with strong policies against vaping and smoking.

In a social media post, the DOH noted how Baguio City is strictly implementing its local ordinances that prohibit smoking and vaping in public places.

"Baguio City is one of the cities in the country that is leading in implementing smoke- and vape- free policies," said the DOH.

"Baguio City is showing that it is possible for a community to have clean air and a safe environment," it added.

The health department, then, reiterated its appeal for all other LGUs to adopt policies that will prohibit vaping in their localities.

It said it continues to call for local officials to pass ordinances that will strictly prohibit vaping as well as smoking.

"All LGUs are encouraged to enact local ordinances that shall ban vaping and smoking in public places," said the agency.

"Through strong policies and active community engagement, the DOH encourages each LGU to implement DOH's smoke- and vape-free template for a healthy citizenry," the DOH added.

Earlier, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa asked lawmakers to pass a law banning the sale and use of vape products.

Subsequently, the DOH asked LGUs to pass ordinances that will impose a total ban on vape. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)