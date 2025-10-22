DOH: Back to basics in fight vs ILI

THE public is urged to go back to basics in preventing the spread of influenza-like illnesses (ILIs).

This was the message of the Department of Health (DOH) as it launched its “Trankaso Bye-Bye!” campaign on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

"Sentro sa kampanyang 'Trankaso Bye-Bye!' ang mga simpleng gawain para makaiwas sa pagkakasakit," said the DOH.

(The "Trankaso Bye-Bye!" campaign focuses on simple practices to prevent illness.)

The campaign includes promotion of washing of hands, resting at home, and eating fruits and vegetables.

The DOH earlier said there is currently a higher threat of ILIs since the country is within the flu season.

Based on the latest DOH data, a total of 6,457 ILI cases were recorded from September 28 to October 11, 2025.

For those with ILI cases, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is reminding them of the available benefit packages.

It said its members and dependents may avail of the benefit packages if they acquire ILIs and other related diseases.

"Huwag kalimutan na may handang suporta ang PhilHealth para sa mga kaso ng ILI at iba pang sakit na may kaugnayan dito," said PhilHealth.

(Don’t forget that PhilHealth provides support for cases of ILI and other related illnesses.)

The benefit packages include P29,250 for moderate pneumonia; P90,100 for high-risk pneumonia; and P22,488 for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)