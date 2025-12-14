DOH bats for mocktails, not cocktails, during Christmas parties

COCKTAILS out, mocktails in.

This is according to the Department of Health (DOH), which said there are many ways to avoid drinking alcohol during Christmas gatherings and parties.

"Mayroon na ngayong tinatawag na mga mocktails. Imbes na cocktails na may alcohol, iyong mga mocktails, para bang mukha siyang cocktail pero hindi siya naglalaman ng liquor o ng alak. So may mga ganiyang options," said Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo in a television interview.

(There are now what we call mocktails. Instead of cocktails with alcohol, these mocktails look like cocktails but do not contain liquor or alcohol. So there are options like these.)

"Dumadami na rin iyan lalo na sa mga Gen Z ngayon. Iyong mga celebrations na alcohol-free, pinu-promote natin iyan," he added.

(These are also becoming more common, especially among Gen Z. We are promoting alcohol-free celebrations.)

For those who will still opt to drink, the health official said they are strongly discouraging driving under the influence of alcohol.

He said it would be better if partygoers have a designated driver who is not under the influence of alcohol, or simply stay overnight.

"Magkakaroon po ng designated driver. Kung talagang type po ninyo na uminom ay tumawag na po kayo, mag-assign na po kayo ng kasama na hindi umiinom. Usually iyong allergic o iyong mga mahina sa alcohol o ayaw nilang uminom, sila po ang magiging designated driver," he said.

(There should be a designated driver. If you really plan to drink, call someone or assign a companion who does not drink. Usually those who are allergic to alcohol, have low tolerance, or simply choose not to drink become the designated driver.)

"Puwedeng mag-stay over na lang o matulog kung nasaan po iyong party," Domingo added.

(You may also just stay over or sleep at the place where the party is being held.)

During the Christmas season, there is a surge in parties and gatherings among families, friends, and workmates, where drinking alcoholic beverages is one of the usual activities. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)