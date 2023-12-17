DOH: Be intelligent 'Sharons'

WITH Christmas parties and gatherings happening left and right, the Department of Health (DOH) has advised those who are used to bringing home leftover food to be more intelligent in doing so.

In a press briefing last Friday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said it would be advisable for the so-called "Sharons" to be more discerning in what they will choose to bring home from the luncheons.

"My message to those doing Sharons is to be more intelligent on which food to bring home," said Herbosa.

"Go for food that will last since there are food that are ready to spoil even just a few hours after," he added.

"Sharons" refers to someone who packs leftover food from events and gatherings and brings them home. The term came from one of Sharon Cuneta's hit singles, "Bituing Walang Ningning," which contains the line "balutin mo ako ng hiwaga ng iyong pagmamahal."

As for those attending Christmas gatherings, the health chief urged them to limit or avoid "ma" foods.

"What are 'ma' foods? The maalat (salty), mataba (fatty), and matamis (sweet). Limit the eating of processed foods that are high in salt. Limit sugary, sweetened beverages. And limit fats, like the lechons and other oily food," he said.

Instead, Herbosa urged the partygoers to choose healthier meals when going to Christmas gatherings.

"Let's opt for healthier choices. There are salad, vegetables and fruits during parties," noted Herbosa.

During the holiday season, Christmas parties, reunions and gatherings are highly frequent among families, friends and workmates. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)