DOH bracing for spike in dengue cases post typhoons

THE Department of Health (DOH) Saturday, November 22, 2025, said there is a strong possibility that dengue cases will increase following the onslaught of Typhoons Tino and Uwan in the country.

In a social media post, the DOH said it will not be surprising if an increase in dengue cases will be seen in recent weeks.

"After the typhoons, there is a high possibility that there will be containers left behind that have stagnant water, which can serve as breeding sites for the aedes aegypti mosquito," said the DOH.

Based on the latest count, the health department said dengue cases went down by 8 percent, or from 15,182 cases (September 28 to October 11) to 14,038 cases (October 12 to October 25).

"It can be recalled that this was the week before typhoons Tino and Uwan hit and caused widespread flooding in various regions of the country," said the DOH.

The DOH reminded the public to consistently practice cleaning, draining, drying, and covering of water storage containers as well as broken tires, pots, trash cans, and others.

The agency also said those experiencing symptoms like fever; rash; body, muscle, and eye pain; dizziness; and vomiting must seek immediate medical attention.

Dengue is a viral infection that is spread through mosquito-bites to people. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)