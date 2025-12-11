DOH calls for more Zumba, TikTok dance trends during holiday season

CITING the need for more physical activity this holiday season, the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, December 11, 2025, urged the public to participate in more Zumba sessions and TikTok dance trends in the coming weeks.

In a televised briefing, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said dancing extensively during the holidays is an effective form of physical activity.

"Those who dance to TikTok trends are practicing a good form of exercise," Domingo said.

"Even dancing at Christmas parties counts as physical activity," he added.

Domingo emphasized that regular physical activity can help people avoid illnesses, especially during the holiday season, which is full of parties and reunions.

"Physical activity is important. Ideally, we should aim for 150 minutes per week," the official said.

"That’s about 30 minutes a day, five days a week, of activity that increases your heart rate and makes you slightly sweaty," he added.

During the holidays, frequent gatherings and parties can lead to overeating and binge drinking, which are risk factors for various non-communicable diseases. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)